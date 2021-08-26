Looks like there might eventually be a Liquorose and Emmanuel ship following the sweet affection they seem to have for each other

During a task that involved drills like jumping platforms and going under nets, Emmanuel sustained an injury on his shoulder

In videos that made rounds on social media, Liquorose was spotted tenderly giving him a massage in the affected area

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house is starting to birth a lot of potential ships to the joy of fans who think their faves deserve somebody on the show.

A "ship" that has been seemingly on and off is Liquorose and Emmanuel and recent events suggest that there might still be something underway.

Liquorose and Emmanuel might just become an item Photo credit: @emmanuelumohjr/@liquorose

Emmanuel hurts his arm

Some of the BBNaija tasks require energy, agility and speed, such as the Supakomando task that was held recently.

During Emmanuel's turn, he went through the first two stages and the moment he ran under the net and started dragging himself forward, he cried out in pain.

The other housemates who were looking on rushed to his aid as they tried to figure out how best to help him.

Watch the video below:

Liquorose steps in

Emmanuel's love interest in the house, Liquorose stepped in to relieve his pain after the task, and she was seen massaging the injured shoulder in the garden.

The young man disclosed that he could not believe he hurt his arm as Liquorose teased him about how much he cried.

He also expressed fears about not being able to participate in the next task.

Watch the clips below:

Reactions from viewers

While a lot of people felt bad for Emmanuel and wished him speedy recovery, they could not help but notice the connection and budding relationship.

Read some of the comments gathered online below:

Have_you_met_muna:

"Omo..let this not be as serios as it looks please Lord."

Ehirimchinyere83:

"His shoulder pulled out of the socket. I heard d sound. I wish him quick recovery ooo. It can be soo painful and uncomfortable."

Mary_theplanner:

"Rose’s heart is so beautiful."

Shhugar__x:

"God when?"

Kafilatsabi:

"Emma abeg don't break LR heart ooo."

Temidayur:

"Aww...must be nice."

Evaeva_sam:

"My loves."

Liquorose tags Emmanuel a confused person

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Liquorose, expressed that she thinks Emmanuel, her fellow Shine Ya Eye housemate, was a confused person.

She made this known when Maria queried her about how she coped with the betrayal she felt from Emmanuel, who nominated her as a wild card.

Liquorose, who had locked lips with Emmanuel during a truth or dare game on Monday, said the latter didn't know what he wanted.

