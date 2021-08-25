Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal will finish worse than they did on the Premier League log last season

The Gunners are yet to learn from their past mistakes as they have lost their first two games this campaign

They now face a more difficult task as they take a trip to the Etihad Stadium for their encounter against Man City

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand feels Arsenal fans must consider themselves lucky if their team finishes ninth on the Premier League table this season.

The Gunners have already kicked off their 2021-22 campaign on a losing start following their back-to-back defeats to newly-promoted Brentford and Chelsea.

Their failures in their first two games were characterised by their inability to score at least a goal talkless of picking a point.

Mikel Arteta during one of Arsenal training sessions at London Colney earlier this month. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

These outcomes have however started mounting pressure on Mikel Arteta who spent over £120 million signing players this transfer window.

What Rio Ferdinand said

The former Red Devils centre-back was quoted by Metro UK while speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel that:

"I would be happy with top 10 if I was you lot [Arsenal fans]. I reckon you finish ninth. I think they’ll finish ninth. Let me look at the league table right now, you’re 19th right now.

"Brighton would bang up Arsenal right now! Brighton would be a problem for you lot! He still thinks it’s the O2 Arsenal with the O2 on the shirt. Brighton would smack you up, bruv!

"You lot need to do something because boy. You know what I can’t even laugh this week because Man Utd put a dent in my confidence."

The Spanish-born tactician will be hoping to have both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for their crucial clash against the EPL champions Manchester City.

But Ben White is still out owing to COVID-19 complications while Martin Odegaard could make his debut following his permanent move from Real Madrid.

Source: Legit.ng