After winning the Champions League and Euro 2020 titles, Chelsea star Jorginho is in line to win the UEFA player of the year award

The Italian was massive for his club and country in their recent triumphs in the European competitions

Jorginho beats N'golo Kante and Kevin de Bruyne to the coveted prize as he is also tipped as favourites to win Ballon d'Or

Champions League and European Championship winner Jorginho will win the UEFA player of the year award according to a leaked poll.

The 29-year-old star outshined fellow Premier League stars N'golo Kante and Kevin de Bruyne to win the prestigious prize.

Jorginho lifted two European Cup titles with both Chelsea and Italy in the space of two months as reported by SunSport quoting Tuttomercatoweb.

Kevin de Bruyne in action for Manchester City against Tottenham in their Premier League opener. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The former Napoli star scored eight goals in 43 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit in their UCL-winning campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He was massive for Thomas Tuchel's side in their victory over Manchester City on May 29 and then proceeded to Euro 2020 where he helped Italy beat England to lift the trophy.

Has Jorginho done enough to win Ballon d'Or"

The Sun further reports that Jorginho is fourth among the favourites to win this year's Ballon d'Or award after Messi, Lewandowski, and Kante.

Luka Modric is however the only player to have won the coveted award since 2008 that Messi and Ronaldo have shared it between themselves.

Aside from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, only Luka Modric has won the most coveted individual award in football since 2008.

With an exciting display from the Italian star in the last 12 months, Chelsea are said to be planning to reward the midfielder with an improved deal.

Ike Ugbo joins Belgian side Genk from Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Belgian topflight side KRC Genk have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo on a four-year deal worth €3.50 million this summer.

The move will help the 22-year-old forward who spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge - scoring 17 goals in 34 games.

Ugbo will now hope to build on the success he made in Belgium last campaign with this permanent move.

Source: Legit