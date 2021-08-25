Arsenal have reportedly give Mikel Arteta a five-game ultimatum to improve or be sacked as manager of the club

The Spanish gaffer has been on the losing side in the Gunners' first two Premier League matches against Brentford and Chelsea

Arteta will need to get results against West Brom, Man City, Norwich City, Burnley and north Londo rivals Tottenham

After losing their first two matches of the season Arsenal have reportedly told Mikel Arteta will be relieved of his duties as manager in the next five matches, reports claim, The Sun.

It is understood that the north London club has been in contact with former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as his replacement.

Mikel Arteta has five games to save his jib as Arsenal manager or be scaked. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal's ultimatum

According to British news outfit Telegraph, after suffering losses to Brentford and Chelsea in the opening two games, the next five games will be crucial to Arteta's job at the Emirates.

Arsenal's next game will be an EFL Cup clash against West Brom and travel away to the Etihad to face Premier League champions Man City at the Etihad.

And if the Gunners decide to part ways with the Spanish gaffer, the club will turn the attention to former Chelsea manager Conte.

Conte is currently without a job after being relieved of his duties weeks after helping Inter reclaim the Serie A title.

After the clash at the Etihad, the Gunners will face newly-promoted Norwich City before taking on Burnley at Turf Moor, then the crunchy north London derby against Tottenham at the Emirates.

