A member of the Nigerian Golden Eaglets to the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup Olakunle Olusegun has officially joined Russian outfit FC Krasnodar, Brila FM reports.

In a clip sighted on Instagram, the 19 year-old was initiated into the squad as his teammates gave him pats on the back as he ran through the guard of honour.

The Russian club, in a statement, said that Olusegun will be representing their second team in the Football National League, an equivalent of second-tier of Russian football, for the remainder of the season.

The Will are also reporting that the club founded in 2008 and based in the city of Krasnodar, which it is named after, have now effected what will be the second transfer for Olusegun in an extremely short span of time as he had only recently moved from Denmark to Bulgaria a week ago.

