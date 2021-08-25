Stories of Super Eagles coaches' demanding bribes from their players is not going away anytime soon

In fact, fresh allegation is emerging averagely almost every day but no one has really been caught red-handed

John Fashanu has one of the stories and he is standing on his claims but will not name anyone for personal reasons

John Fashanu has accused former Super Eagles handlers of demanding a bribe before giving him a chance to play for Nigeria.

The 58-year-old retired striker had made attempts to play for the three-time African champions but his inability to pay the requested funds.

Fashanu didn't mention the names of everyone involved just yet, he however named Otto Gloria as part of the cabal in his exclusive interview with Brila FM.

What John Fashanu said

“I said I wouldn’t name the Coach, but I said that you can start with Otto Gloria. I said it is down to you to find out when I came.

“You look at the date and you’ll see who the Coach was. I don’t want to put the coach in a bad situation. I wouldn’t want to do that to anybody.

"Like I said to Big Segun when we spoke, It is not something which is new, this goes on all the time; everywhere.”

The ex-Premier League star insisted that the coaches in charge denied him a chance to make his dream debut for Nigeria because he was unwilling to pay the bribe.

“I had only just signed on as a professional footballer when I came into Nigeria, the late MKO brought me to play matches. I came the first time the Coach asked me the specific amount. I can’t remember whether it was 1 million naira exactly, whatever, but they asked me which I could not do. I went back home again, I didn’t even play, I wasn’t even a substitute.”

The striker hung his boots in 1995 after representing the Villa for just one season scoring three goals in 13 games.

