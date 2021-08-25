John Ogu who has been without a club has stated that the past few months have been very heavy for him

The Super Eagles midfielder buried his late mother back in May this year as he was spotted in tears while being consoled by elders

John Ogu’s estranged wife Veronica Akaolisa was recently spotted on Instagram receiving an engagement ring from another man

Nigerian international John Ogu who has been out of club for over a year has disclosed that the past few months have been challenging for him, Soccernet reports.

Sharing the toughing message on his Instagram story, the 33-year-old stated that he knows God never makes any mistakes.

According to the very lively player, sometimes humans question God - as he added that the past months have “really been heavy”.

John Ogu says the past months have been tough. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

He wrote:

“I know God never makes any mistakes but I know sometimes we all question him why at times. These past months have really been heavy.”

John Ogu buries mother

In May this year, the former Hapoel Be'er Sheva midfielder laid his mother Obiageli Ogu to rest and it was a sorrowful event that took place in his home town

The midfielder who is currently unattached to club was spotted weeping when he was greeted by elders of the community.

Families of the deceased were all dressed in white, same colour as the coffin where Ogu's mum was laid to rest in.

A part in the video also showed Ogu and his siblings pouring sand on the coffin as a mark of their last respect.

Ogu, whose last club was with Al-Adalah FC in Saudi Arabia, has been training back in Nigeria to retain his fitness.

John Ogu’s ex-wife engages with another man

Meanwhile, about three years after going their separate ways, Veronica Akaolisa, the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer John Ogu has engaged again, with another man, Instablog reports.

In 2018, there was a rumour that all was not well between Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu and his wife.

But now, they have practically parted ways as Veronica was spotted in a viral video by Instablog after another man proposed to her.

Clad in a suit, the young man went on a knee, opened a ring-box and presented the diamond piece to her and in a swift, the ring graced her finger.

