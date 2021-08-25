Lionel Messi has raised the bar so high in the Spanish League that his records may be hard to be broken in a long time

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is the all-time La Liga assist king after assisting 193 goals in 520 games

Cristiano Ronaldo only comes fourth on the list with 88 assists after 292 league games and Koke wraps up the top five spots

Argentina legend Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona after setting a number of records during his 16-year reign at Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old winger holds the all-time highest goals scorer in La Liga after scoring 474 goals in 520 appearances.

Stats however shows that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner also ranks top on the all-time assist chart with 193 chances created in 520 games.

Lionel Messi celebrating one of his goals during his reign at Barcelona. Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP

The Paris Saint Germain star former captain and teammate Xavi Hernandez to the record while his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo comes fourth with 88 assists in 292 encounters.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke wraps up the all-time top five assist kings with 78assists after 356 matches as compiled by Goal.

Top 10 all-time La Liga assist kings

Lionel Messi - 193 520

Xavi Hernandez - 117 505

Karim Benzema - 92 385

Cristiano Ronaldo - 88 292

Koke 78 356

Andres Iniesta 75 442

Luis Suarez 73 225

Dani Alves 67 422

Marcelo 63 374

Jesus Navas 62 416

The Argentine has raised the bar and it will be tough for his records to be equalled or be broken despite leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint Germain this summer.

Messi helped the Catalan club win 10 Spanish League titles among several other titles during his 16-year reign at the club.

