Akwa United’s former player Christo Davies has died following the continued religious crisis rocking Jos, the Plateau state capital

Although details of the tragedy were not disclosed, family sources claim that the ex-player was caught in the heat of the crisis

Only recently, 22 travelers were killed after they ran into the unknown gunmen who opened fire on their vehicles

A former footballer who featured for Nigerian Professional Football League side Akwa United Christo Davies has been killed in the crisis rocking Jos, the Plateau state capital, Best Choice Sports reports.

Family sources are claiming that the tragedy is as a result of the religious crisis which has continued to rock the city for some time.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the incident remain sketchy but it is of great concern that Jos has come under severe security threats in recent times.

Akwa United's ext star Christo Davies. Photo: Akwa Ibom Sports News Page

Source: Facebook

Some travellers were shot dead by gunmen in Jos North local government area of Plateau state last week.

It was gathered that the victims were passing through Jos when they ran into the gunmen who opened fire on their vehicles.

At least 15 corpses were deposited at the morgue of Plateau Specialist Hospital while the whereabouts of some passengers are yet to be known.

Muhammad Ibrahim, one of the passengers who escaped the attack, said they were in a convoy of five 18-seater buses when the gunmen attacked them.

Ibrahim said the event held at Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi mosque in Bauchi state. He said:

“We ran into the armed gang at Gada-Biyu area of Jos North local government area."

The worrisome situation has led to different state governments including Enugu, Osun, Ekiti – among others, evacuating their students from the University of Jos back home.

Meanwhile with various number of deaths reported in the capital including 8 police officers, the Plateau State Government has imposed 24-hour curfew in the ancient City.

Remembering Barnabas Imenger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Nigerian international who manages NPFL side Lobi Stars, Barnabas Imenger passed away.

The sad news was confirmed by the club's media officer Austin Tyowua who stated that the former midfielder passed away in the wee hours of Monday, March 22.

It was gathered that he had succumbed to a protracted illness with Lobi Stars admitting gthe loss is a huge one, not just to the team, but entire country at large.

He described the demise of the Lobi Stars’ team manager as a huge loss to the team and the country at large.

