Kylian Mbappe has made it clear he wants to leave PSG and dreams of playing for the Spanish giants

Spanish club Real Madrid want to secure the signing of Mbappe before the transfer window closes

The 22-year old Frenchman has featured in all of PSG’s league games this season, scoring once and assisting twice

Real Madrid have reportedly made a massive £137million bid for want-away PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Sky Sports reports that the Spanish giants made the bid on Sunday, August 22, but PSG are yet to respond to the proposal.

Mbappe, 22, rejected a new deal to stay at the French club and his current contract runs out next summer.

Kylian Mbappe will be a free agent next summer if he runs down his contract at PSG. Photo by John Berry.

Source: Getty Images

With the transfer window closing in less than a week, PSG are left with the difficult choice of choosing whether to allow their star man to leave for a hefty fee, or risk losing him for free at the end of the current season.

This far, Mbappe has featured nalil three games for PSG at the start of the new campaign, scoring once and assisting twice as the club maintained a 100% start to the new campaign.

Last week, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Mbappe situation at a press conference. He said:

"I don't know if he will arrive. I don't care what will happen. I have a very good and very strong squad. They give me a lot of happiness. I am focused on that.

"Let's wait these 10 days and now I am focused on the team that I have."

At the moment, Real Madrid, who experienced losses amounting to £257m, have only made one signing this summer – David Alaba from Bayern Munich for free.

Football insider Fabrizio Romano on Mbappe’s situation

On Wednesday, August 24, Fabrizio Romano gave an interesting update on the Mbappe situation. He posted on Facebook.

“Real Madrid have made a formal bid for €160m on Tuesday evening. There’s NO green light from PSG and they’ve not sent yet an official answer to Real Madrid.

Romano further reports that PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi “is the only one who will decide Mbappé’s future and he always said he wants to keep Kylian at PSG this summer”.

