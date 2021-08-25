Arsenal got their 2021/22 Premier League campaign off on losing notes following their back to back defeats in their opening two fixtures

The Gunners have conceded four goals while failing to find the back of the net on both occasions

Former Premier League stars believe if this trend continues, the North London club might finish in the bottom half of the log

Jamie O'Hara, the north Londoners lack a clear direction and plan to overturn their fortunes in the league

The Mikel Arteta-tutored side are scheduled to face another daunting task in Man City during their next Premier League fixture

Former Tottenham Hotspur players Darren Bent and Jamie O'Hara have predicted Arsenal could finish in the bottom half of the table this season.

The Gunners kicked off the 2021/22 campaign on the wrong footing, having already lost two of their opening fixtures.

The Mikel Arteta-tutored side were humbled 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford in their season opener before falling to rivals Chelsea by a similar scoreline at the weekend.

The Mikel Arteta-tutored side are scheduled to face another daunting task in Man City during their next Premier League fixture. Photo: Getty Images.

While the north Londoners have been the Premier League's heaviest spenders this summer, both Bent and O'Hara do not see them competing favourably this term.

What Darren Bent and Jamie O'Hara said about Arsenal

According to O'Hara, Arsenal actually risk finishing outside the top 10 as he believes they lack leadership in the squad. He said on talkSPORT:

“They are going to be in page two this season. I can see them finishing 13th or 14th. If they stick with Arteta they are going to finish in the bottom half of the table. They’re miles off it."

Darren Bent also echoes O'Hara's sentiments after predicting that the Emirates Stadium outfit risks having one of their worst campaigns if heads do not roll.

“Genuinely this season, I don’t want to see it happen, but if it continues like this they might not finish in the top 10."

Arsenal are scheduled to face Man City in their next Premier League fixture, in a tie they will be desperate to register a favourable result.

However, before then, they will have to contend with an EFL Cup fixture against second-tier side West Brom set for Wednesday, August 25.

