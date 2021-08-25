Champions League Draw: Chelsea Set To Be Handed Difficult Group As PL Teams Anticipate Tough Draw
- Man United, Liverpool, Man City, and Chelsea will all be representing the EPL during this season's Champions League
- Chelsea will head into the competition as defending champions having won the title last season under Thomas Tuchel
- Bayern Munich, Ajax, Porto, AC Milan, and PSG are some of the toughest opponents the EPL teams could face in the group stages
Premier League clubs Man United and Chelsea are set to learn who they will face in the Champions League group stages when the draw takes place in Istanbul on Thursday, August 26.
Man City and Liverpool, who are the other two clubs set to represent the Premier League in the elite European competition are also set to discover their fate.
While the four English clubs are among the favourites in the competition, SunSport reports there will be tough tests along the way.
The publication disclosed Chelsea, who are the defending champions are in Pot 1 ahead of the draw alongside rivals City.
That means, the two sides will have opponents from Pots 1 and 2, both of which have potentially dangerous oppositions.
The English teams face the prospect of drawing French giants Paris Saint-Germain who are in Pot 2.
Interestingly, even if they avoid Lionel Messi and Co, they could still come up against some worthy opponents including Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund.
Man United and Liverpool on the other hand could face Bayern Munich from Pot 1 but will be hoping for one of Villarreal, Lille, Sporting Lisbon, or even Inter Milan.
Some of the other teams the EPL teams could face are those in Pot 3, which include Ajax, Porto, Atalanta, Zenit St. Petersburg, and RB Leipzig.
Pot 4, meanwhile, is yet to be fully set as the qualifiers are still to be played.
However, Italian giants AC Milan, Club Brugge, and Wolfsburg are already in the mix.
Chelsea's possible groups:
Best - Chelsea, Sevilla, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff*
Worst - Chelsea, PSG, Ajax, AC Milan
Man United's possible groups:
Best - Man United, Sporting Lisbon, Dynamo Kyiv, Malmo
Worst - Man United, Bayern Munich, Ajax, AC Milan
Man City's possible groups:
Best - Man City, Sevilla, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff*
Worst - Man City, PSG, Porto, AC Milan
Liverpool's possible groups:
Best - Liverpool, Sporting Lisbon, Malmo, Dynamo Kyiv
Worst- Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Porto, AC Milan
UEFA to award Player and Coach of the Year at Champions League draw
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Man City star Kevin de Bruyne as well as Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are the finalists for the UEFA's best player award.
The likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe all missed out in the race.
Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has been named alongside two other managers in a shortlist for the UEFA Men’s Coach of the year.
The Chelsea manager who arrived Stamford Bridge in the latter stages of last season will go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini for the prize.
While Guardiola guided Manchester City to the Premier League glory, Mancini led Italy to win the European championship.
The Champions League positional awards and the draws will also be held on the same night in Istanbul, Turkey.
Source: Legit.ng