Narrow escape for Juventus star Szczesny who was left uninjured despite being involved in a car crash

The former Arsenal star was on his way home after Juventus' 2-2 draw against Udinese when the accident happened

Szczesny was said to have committed two blunders that led to the Old Lady dropping points in their Serie A opener this term

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny narrowly escaped a terrible injury after his car collided with an oncoming vehicle on Sunday, August 22.

The Poland international was on his way home according to reports from SunSport after their 2-2 draw against Udinese when the unfortunate incident took place.

Corriere dello Sport suggests that Szczesny was not at fault as the other road user ignored the goalkeeper's right of way.

Wojciech Szczesny during Juventus' Serie A opener against Udinese over the weekend. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

Source: Getty Images

Although no one suffered any form of injury, the morale of the former Arsenal star would have been affected by the near-death incident.

The Old Lady took control of the game after Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado gave them a two-goal lead in the first 23 minutes of the encounter.

But Szczesny's inability to compose himself gave room for the hosts to stage a dramatic comeback to claim a point in the game. After the game, he came in for a barrage of abuse on social media.

When did Wojciech Szczesny join Juventus?

The 31-year-old moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2017 after nine seasons at Arsenal with 181 senior appearances.

He was part of the Gunners team that won the FA Cup in 2015 before he was sent on loan to Roma and then join Juve in a deal around £11 million four years ago.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus remain uncertain

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus remains uncertain despite having about 12 months left on his current deal.

The 36-year-old could still leave the Allianz Stadium before the transfer window closes this month as the Old Lady are not ready to let him go for free.

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint Germain this summer but since the French League giants acquired the services of Lionel Messi, everything seems to have gone silent.

