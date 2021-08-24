Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister claims his brother was “robbed” of a goal in the Serie A

Ronaldo scored a last minute winner against Udinese but the goal was ruled out for offside

The 36-year old’s sister Elma was discontent with the decisions and took to social media to mock VAR

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has come out to claim the Portugal star was ‘robbed’ of a goal after Juventus played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against Udinese on Sunday, August 22.

Cristiano's goal vs Udinese was chopped off for offside. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo reportedly asked to be started on the bench for the match amid increasing speculation about his future.

Despite his absence in the first half, Juventus took a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

Udinese however showed immense character at the Stadio Friuli as former Watford man Roberto Pereyra pulled one back from the penalty spot and another ex-Hornet Gerard Deulofeu levelling the game in the 83rd minute.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

With the scores 2-0, Ronaldo had come in to replace Alvaro Morata at half-time and he came closest to sealing all three points for his side late in the game after connecting perfectly with Federico Chiesa’s cross to score a trademark header deep in stoppage time.

His celebrations which involved taking off his shirt were however short-lived as the VAR ruled out the goal for offside by the smallest of margins.

Ronaldo’s sister Elma dos Santos has now taken to social media to mock VAR’s decision to disallow the goal on grounds that Cristiano’s shoulder was offside.

“Had you had my shoulder, you would have been onside,” she said on her Instagram.

“You need to replace the large size with the medium.The robbery begins.”

Cristiano has two sisters, both of whom are older than him.

Elma Aveiro is the eldest among the siblings, followed by Katia.

The two are arguably the biggest supporters of the superstar, and are never afraid to stir up controversy while criticizing decisions against their brother.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manchester United could still land Cristiano Ronaldo who is available for as low as £25million if the Glazer family continue making huge investments at the club, Mirror.

And the American billionaire family have kept to their words following the signing of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have been brought in from Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively this summer.

However, the summer spendings might not be over yet for Untied as Ronaldo remains a target for the Old Trafford outfit.

Source: Legit.ng