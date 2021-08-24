Richarlison could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain from Premier League side Everton this summer

Paris Saint-Germain want the Brazilian forward to replace Frenchman Kylian Mbappe who has refused to sign new deal

Kylian Mbappe played for Paris Saint-Germain in their perfect win over Brest but he was substituted in the second half

Richarlison who is a Brazilian footballer currently playing for Premier League side Everton has reportedly been named as the target for Paris Saint-Germain chiefs who want him to replace Kylian Mbappe.

With the current contract of Kylian Mbappe set to expire at the end of the season, the World Cup winner has not agreed a new contract at Paris Sainr-Germain and the club are now worried not to lose him for free.

The arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain is also likely to affect Kylian Mbappe's regular playing time this term at Paris Saint-Germain.

Richarlison in action for Premier League side Everton. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Spanish giants Real Madrid are said to be interested in the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos are currently studying the situation before making a move.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the report on UK Sun and Sportslens, PSG have made contact with Richarlison's representatives regarding a possible transfer.

The 24-year-old Everton forward is a close friend of Neymar and has been targeted as a replacement for Mbappe should he leave before the end of the transfer window.

So far this season in the Premier League, Richarlison has been impressive for Everton in the two games they have played netting once and providing an assist.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how France international Kylian Mbappe informed Paris Saint-Germain chiefs that he will not be renewing his contract next year amid move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

This latest development comes days after France crashed out of the ongoing EURO 2020 championship suffering a defeat against Switzerland.

Over the years, Real Madrid have been looking for the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos chiefs are still interested in the Frenchman who has won the World Cup title.

Real Madrid have asked PSG about Mbappe through intermediaries and have been told that the French player is not for sale this summer.

This means that Kylian Mbappe is free to talk with any club from January 2022 over a move next summer.

However, Paris Saint-Germain chiefs might be forced to sell the Frenchman when the January 2022 transfer window opens so as to avoid losing completely on him.

Source: Legit