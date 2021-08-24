Napoli will miss Victor Osimhen's services in their next two games after he was handed a two-match suspension

The Super Eagles forward was sent off during their Serie A opener against the newly-promoted side Venezia over the weekend

Osimhen is in his second year at the Italian League side after completing a mega-million move from Lille last year

The former Wolfsburg attacker then scored 10 league goals in 24 appearances despite battling injury and COVID-19 setbacks

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has been handed a two games suspension after being sent off in Napoli's 2-0 triumph over newly-promoted side Venezia.

The 22-year-old forward bagged a straight red card in the 23rd minute striking out at Daan Heymans as they waited for a set play as reported by Complete Sports.

He has now been accused of ‘voluntarily striking an opposition player with a slap to the face while the ball was at a distance.’

Victor Osimhen during Napoli's Serie A opener against Venezia over the weekend. Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Besides the ban, the former Lille attacker has also been fined a sum of N3 million for his action and the ex-Wolfsburg man will now miss games against Genoa and Juventus.

After sealing a mega-move to the Italian League last year, Osimhen scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances but was not able to help them finish in the Champions League position.

The Nigerian star made a name for himself during the FIFA U17 World Cup six years back after breaking the goals record at the tournament.

