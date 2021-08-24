Asisat Oshoala who currently plays for Spanish club Barcelona Femeni is said to have a net worth of around $3million (around N1.2billion)

The 26-year-old former Liverpool lady is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to a compilation by GoalBallLive

Francisca Ordega who recently dumped Levante UD of Spain to join Russian outfit CSKA Moscow is the second on the list

A look at Nigerian female footballers and their net worth shows Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala who has a net worth of around $3million (around N1.2billion) tops the rich list.

According to GoalBallLive, the 26-year-old Ikorodu-born superstar is Nigeria’s richest female footballer as she is among the best in the world.

The four-time Africa Women’s Footballer of the Year has so far played professional football for five clubs including F.C. Robo (2009-2013), River Angel (2013-2015), Liverpool ladies (2015-2016), and Arsenal ladies (2017-2017).

Asisat Oshoala celebrates a goal for Nigeria. Photo: Andrew Katsampes

Last year, she showed an exotic 2019 BMW X5 worth $76,754 (about N30million) - a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine, fitted with a standard all-wheel drive, the exotic ride is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Second on the Nigerian female footballer rich list is Francisca Ordega who has an estimated net worth of $2.1 million (about N864million).

The 26-year-old recently completed a summer move from Spanish Primera side Levante to Russian outfit CSKA Moscow from Spanish club, Vanguard reports.

The 27-year-old spent the previous season on loan and did not get to play many games for Levante during her spell at the club.

Who are the top 5 richest Nigerian female footballers?

1. Asisat Oshoala - $3million (around N1.2billion)

2. Francisca Ordega $2.1 million – (around N864million)

3. Uchenna Kanu - $1.8 million – (around N741million)

4. Charity Adule - $1.4 million – (around N577million)

5. Onome Ebi - $900,000 – (around N370million)

How rich is Obafemi Martins?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obafemi Martins remains one of Nigeria's most valuable players in the world despite parting ways with Chinese Super League club Wuhan FC earlier this year.

The 36-year-old striker spent about six months scoring one goal in 10 appearances across competitions for the Han Army before leaving them in January 2021.

In spite of the stop to his weekly earnings, the rugged attacker is still ranked fourth richest Nigerian football star with a net worth of about N12.6 billion ($35 million).

Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama, Victor Anichebe, Alex Iwobi, and Kelechi Iheanacho complete the list of the top 10 Nigerian richest stars.

