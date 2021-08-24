Andy Robertson has joined the league of Liverpool stars have been rewarded with new contracts at Anfield this season

The 27-year-old signed a new five-year deal that would keep him at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2026

The Scotland captain helped the Reds win the Champions League and the Premier League title in the last three years

Andy Robertson has signed a new long term deal until the summer of 2026, joining the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, The Guardian.

The Scotland international has been a regular figure in the Reds defensive backline which has earned him a new five-year extension.

The left-wing back has become an influential player in the entire Liverpool squad since joining the club from Hull City in 2017 for just £8million.

Andy Robertson signs new 5-year deal with Liverpool that would expire in 2026.

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old worked his way up to the top as he now captains his country at international level.

Robertson's delight for a new deal

Robertson who was delighted with the reward could not hide his emotions as he told the club's official website:

“Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family. We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”

Robertson's achievement with Liverpool

Robertson was part of the historic squad that won the Premier League title in 2019-20 season that ended the Reds' 30-year drought for a league title.

He also won the 2018-19 Champions League with the Anfield giants after losing to Real Madrid in the final the previous year.

Van Dijk's new deal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to Liverpool for a further two years despite spending almost the entire last season on injury, Liverpool, Sky Sports.

The Netherlands international suffered a knee injury after his collision with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford last October.

And the 30-year-old was ruled out for the rest of the campaign which saw the Reds finish in third position on the league table.

Van Dijk excused himself from the Dutch national team for Euro 2020 to speed up his recovery and fitness level.

