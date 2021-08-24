Nwankwo Kanu like every other loving parent wished his son a happy birthday as the pair were spotted in an eatery

Both father and son wore the same hooded top as they smiled to take a photo which has close to 3,000 likes on Instagram

Kanu won several trophies during his career as a footballer including three Premier League titles and the Champions League

Nwankwo Kanu sent a powerful prayer to his son who is celebrating his birthday on his personal Instagram handle.

The former Nigerian international was wearing matching GAP hooded top with his son as the pair sat to each other in an eatery.

Nwankwo Kanu sent powerful prayers to his son on his birthday. Photo by @kingkanu

Source: Instagram

The father of three captioned his photo on Instagram:

"Happy Birthday Son seeing you grow makes my life great and May the good lord protect you and bless you.

"May the best of life come to you. Keep shining I know you will make us proud."

A summary of Kanu's career

Kanu has been living the best pf his life with his beautiful wife Amara and their children since he hung up his boots many years back.

The ex-Super Eagles striker is one of Nigeria's most successful footballers that plied their trade outside the shores of the country.

The lanky forward won the 1994 Champions League with Ajax alongside his compatriot Finidi George and three Eredivisie trophies.

Kanu overcame a career-threatening heart problem when he joined Inter Milan and bounced back to have a rewarding spell with Arsenal.

He won two Premier League trophies at Arsenal's former home ground including the unbeaten league run of the 2003-04 season.

Kanu added two FA Cups to his resume before winning another one during his spell with Portsmouth during the closing years of his career.

