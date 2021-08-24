Saul Niguez is set to complete a move to Manchester United this summer as reports from Spain claim the midfielder is edging closer

The deal for the Spain international is understood to be a loan move from Atletico Madrid with an option to be made permanent.

Chelsea and Liverpool were also interested to landing the midfielder this summer but United are currently leading the race

Saul Niguez is close to joining Manchester United from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid before the close of the summer transfer window, reports claim, Mirror.

Several Premier League clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea and United have been battling for the signature of the Spanish midfielder this summer.

Saul Niguez is reportedly close to fulfiling his dream in playing ion the Premier League. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

And reports from Spain claim that the Red Devils have won the race for the versatile midfielder who could join the club in the coming days.

According to Spanish news media outlet AS, Saul wants to leave his boyhood club for good and would love to play in the English top-flight division.

Chelsea were believed to have initially got the upper hand for the signature of the Spaniard but it looks like United will emerge winners in the race.

Also, Liverpool were keen on Niguez but the Reds had registered 17 non-homegrown players for the season before the sale of Xherdan Shaqirii to Lyon.

It is understood that Man United will complete a season-long loan deal for Niguez with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton after staring the season brightly following a 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United on opening day.

