Cristiano Ronaldo who currently plays for Juventus in Italy has been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham

Arsenal fan and broadcaster Piers Morgan has stated that they should rather kill him than Ronaldo moving to Spurs

Ronaldo with five Ballon d'Or awards started his career at Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United

Piers Morgan who is an English broadcaster has laughed at reports linking Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Premier League giants Tottenham.

The 56-year-old is of the opinion that Premier League side Tottenham would be the last team Cristiano Ronaldo would ever think of joining in his professional career.

There have been speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus with the Portugal international also linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Source: Getty Images

With his current contract set to expire at the end of next summer, Tottenham have also appeared as likely destination for Cristiano Ronaldo that is if the Portuguese should refuse to sign new deal.

According to the report on UK Sun, Piers Morgan who is fan of Arsenal rubbished the speculation of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Spurs.

In his reaction that included an emoji of a monkey covering its eyes, Morgan wrote: “Kill me now”.

Morgan's reaction was posted hours after the Gunners registered their second defeat from their two opening Prem games of the new season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how amid rumours that he wants to leave the Italian club, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo requested to start from the bench in their Serie A clash with Udinese.

Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute 60th minute of the game replacing Alvaro Morata and went on to score the winning goal, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

The tie ended 2-2 as Juve drop points in the season opener, but reports from Italy claim the 36-year-old personally requested to start the game from the bench.

He is set to become a free agent and it has been suggested that the Old Lady are not interested in handing the former Real Madrid man an extended contract.

Consequently, there are speculations as regards the striker’s future and it was gathered that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes had been in contact with a number of clubs.

A potential €25million deal could be reached for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as Premier League club as Manchester City and Spanish side Real Madrid are believed to be interested.

