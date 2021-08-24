Michail Antonio bagged a brace as West ham defeated Leicester City 4-1

The Englishman became West Ham’s all time goalscorer in the English Premier League thanks to his two strikes

He had an odd celebration as he picked up a cutout of himself and waltzed in a cute dance before kissing the cutout

After the game, he said the inspiration behind the celebration was the movie “Save the Last dance”

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has disclosed the inspiration behind his now-famous celebrations after the Hammers recorded a famous win against Leicester City.

The 4-1 win on Monday, August 23 bore personal significance towards 31-year old Antonio who broke an age-old West Ham record, becoming the club’s all-time goal scorer in the Premier League.

He scored his 48th goal in the top flight for West Ham and took to celebrate by waltzing with a cardboard cutout of himself in front of an excited crowd at the London stadium.

Four minutes later, he surpassed Paolo Di Cainio’s tally as he took one touch from Vladimir Coufal's cross to take the ball away from the defender before completing his brace.

Celebrating by kissing one’s own cardboard cutout is as unique as it is flabbergasting and after the game, Antonio took to explain the inspiration behind it.

"We were talking earlier in the week, and I said 'you know what will be the best celebration? Save The Last Dance'," said Antonio, who extended his record to 49 goals with his side's fourth of the night,” he told Sky Sports.

"Maybe somebody could pick me up like Baby? But I got a cardboard cut-out and picked that up."

10-man Leicester implode

In a game expected to be an end to end clash between two sides under impressive resurgence over the last few seasons, it was West Ham who took initiative thanks to goals from Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

Leicester had to play nearly an hour with 10 men after Ayoze Perez was given his marching orders for a foul was deemed to be dangerous play after he seemed to stamp on Fornals’s ankle.

The Foxes briefly gave themselves hope thanks to a Youri Tielemans strike in the 69th minute but Antonio’s brace put the game beyond doubt.

Thanks to the emphatic victory, the Hammers leapfrogged Chelsea to go top of the table in what has been an impressive start to the campaign so far.

