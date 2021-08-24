Bacary Sagna slams Arsenal's disappointing performance after losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Emirates Stadium

Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were responsible for the goals that sealed the victory for the visitors in the game

The Frenchman however believes that the Gunners' DNA is gone having failed to record any goal or even point after two league games

Arsenal have continued to attract criticisms following their back-to-back Premier League defeats to Brentford and Chelsea since the new season kicked off.

Not only has the Gunners lost their first two encounters, but they have also conceded four goals without scoring any.

These outcomes have also mounted more pressure on Mikel Arteta and his squad as the former defender Bacary Sagna claims the club's 'DNA is gone.

The Frenchman feels the team will "concede a stupid goal" every time he watches the North London club.

What Bacary Sagna said about Arsenal's performances

Sagna, 38, while reacting to Sunday's defeat to the Blues at Emirates Stadium told RMC and reported by Goal that:

“The DNA of the club is gone. When I watch Arsenal now, honestly, I know that they are going to lose the majority of the time, that something is going to happen, that we are going to concede a stupid goal.

"When I was playing, anyone would be excited to join Arsenal, now ... we have lost our identity."

The Gunners will now be aiming for their first win when they battle Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this coming weekend - another tough encounter for the embattled football club.

