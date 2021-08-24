Ogenyi Onazi has expressed happiness after meeting Nigerian singer Frank Edwards in his house and presented jersey to him

The Super Eagles midfielder also confirmed that he played table tennis game with the 32-year-old singer

Onazi started his football career on the streets of Jos in Plateau state in 1998 before moving to El-Kanemi Warriors from where he traveled to Europe

Ogenyi Onazi who is a Super Eagles star has posted awesome photo of himself and popular song writer and singer Frank Edwards where the Nigerian player presented his jersey to him.

The Nigerian footballer who currently plays for Denizlispor also explained that he engaged in a table tennis game with Frank Edwards thanking him for the chance to have him.

Onazi is no doubt one of the best Nigerian midfielders considering his styles of play as he featured for the three-time African champions at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to the statement made by Ogenyi Onazi on his official social media page, the Nigerian footballer described Frank Edwards as a motivator.

Ogenyi Onazi's reaction

''It was amazing to meet our worship leader today and I thank God for your life, your humility is something else as I had so many privileges today and also the first person to have your new jacket.

''I enter the studio where all the inspirational songs where produced and then played the long awaiting table tennis match.

''Thank you for having me at your home and may God continue to use you to inspire us all.''

Since 2012 that Ogenyi Onazi has been playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the defensive midfielder has featured in 52 games netting only one goal so far.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lithuanian professional football club Zalgiris have advanced to the Champions League qualifying stages following their 2-1 win over Linfield on Tuesday night, July 13, in which Nigerian star Ogenyi Onazi scored.

Since joining Zalgiris from Danish giants Sonderjyske, Ogenyi Onazi has been impressive for the club as eh featured in 18 games last season in the topflight.

Having won the first leg 3-1 in Lithuania against Linfield, Ogenyi Onazi and his teammates knew they must avoid a 2-0 defeat in the return leg and they did themselves lots of good.

Saulius scored the first goal for Zalgiris in the 17th minute in what was a perfect start for the visitors before Nigerian footballer Ogenyi Onazi doubled their lead in the 44th minute of the tie.

