An unknown Marseille fan vandalized an electronic shop as he destroyed several TV sets put up on display

The man was wearing a Marseille shirt with an anti-Leo Messi written at the back to show displeasure in the Argentine joining PSG

Marseille's recent Lige 1 game away Nice was abandoned due to crowd disturbance with a few minutes left to play

The French League was marred with controversies in the past week after a Ligue 1 game between Marseille and Nice was abandoned due to crowd violence, Marca.

A man was spotted in an electronic store wearing a Marseille shirt with an anti-Lionel Messi written at the back, vandalizing the shop.

The video clip which quickly went viral online revealed that the man destroyed several TVs sets on display.

Ligue 1 Marseille fan wearing anti-Messi shirt vandalizes electronic shop. Photo by Johnny Fidelin

Source: Getty Images

The fan might be angered with Messi's move to Marseille's league rivals Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Marseille's campaign so far

Marseille started their campaign on a winning note with a slim 3-2 wi away at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

The following week the former European champions were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stade Velodrome by visiting Bordeaux.

In the match, Nigerian international Samuel Kalu collapsed to the ground a few minutes after the game started but git back on his feet before he was substituted later in the game.

On matchday 3, Marseille were trailing by 1-0 until the 75th minute when a fan threw a bottle at Dmitri Payet who retaliated.

All hell was let loose as fans stormed into the pitch with three Marseille players suffering bruises as the match was abandoned.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Samuel Kalu will be counting his luck after he collapsed on the pitch during the third minute of a Ligue 1 game between Bordeaux and Marseille at the Stade Valedronne, Sky Sports, Goal.

The Nigerian international went to the ground after French midfielder Dimitri Payet was about taking a free kick in the sixth minute.

The temperatures at the Valedronne was very hot desperate the game during the evening hours of the day.

Legit.ng also reported that Nice vs Marseille Ligue 1 game was abandoned in the 77th minute after fans invaded the pitch leaving three players injured at the Allianz Riviera Stadium as reported by The Mirror.

Violence erupted in the game after ex-Premier League star Dimitri Payet threw the bottle that initially struck him back into the stands.

After the row was settled, the game was ready to continue by Marseille players were said to have refused to return to the pitch which suggested that the game was officially abandoned.

