Gary Neville feels Man United should make a move for want-away striker Harry Kane this transfer window

The England international is also wanted by Man City who have already had their £100m bid rejected by Tottenham

Neville says the Red Devils should sell Martial, Lingard and two other stars to raise funds for the move

Manchester United may be secretly nursing the ambition to land want-away Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

The England international has been linked with Manchester City with the reigning Premier League champions already had their £100 million bid rejected by the Spurs' board.

Sources claim that the North London club won't listen to any offers below the £150 million range they put on the player whose deal with them expires until 2024.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shaking Harry Kane during Man United v Tottenham's Premier League clash in December 2019. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Kane featured for Tottenham for the first time this campaign in their 1-0 EPL win over Wolverhampton Wanderers having missed out on their first two games of the season.

However, former Red Devils' captain Gary Neville appears to have urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sell these four players; Anthony Martial, [Daniel] James, [Juan] Mata, [Jesse] Lingard to fund Kane's mega-million deal as reported by The Mirror quoting Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

If they succeed, they would have succeeded in breaking the Premier League transfer record currently held by City after landing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million this month.

The 46-year-old insisted that his former club could do without the above-named players and the proceeds from their sales will help them acquire the services of the Spurs' prolific goalscorer.

Neville further stated that bringing Kane to Old Trafford will help boost United's chances at doing better than the previous seasons after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

What Gary Neville said about Harry Kane

"The guy is available now if you pay £150million - they've got Martial, [Daniel] James, [Juan] Mata, [Jesse] Lingard - we could do without them at the club I think. I personally think Kane coming in would be a differentiator."

The Red Devils started the season on a blistering note after beating Leeds United 5-1 but failed to replicate the form against Southampton as they were held to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary's Stadium on matchday two.

