Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be sold if Arsenal get the right offer for the captain according to latest reports

The Gunners are desperately in search for new players and will need funds to do business before transfer window closes

It was gathered that mass exodus looms at the Emirates’ Stadium outfit which could affect Willian and Hector Bellerin as well

Despite their dismal start to a Premier League season, Arsenal are reportedly willing to sell their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the summer transfer window closes, GiveMeSport reports.

The Gunners’ captain came on as a substitute during their 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea on Sunday, August 22, in what could be described as their worst star to a campaign.

Aubameyang who extended his contract with the Emirates Stadium outfit last September had a relatively poor last season scoring just 15 goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Arsenal. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that mass exodus looms at Arsenal before the transfer window closes as Willian and Hector Bellerin are also tipped to leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

UK outlet The Telegraph are reporting via Daily Star that Aubameyang is no longer indispensable and if the right offers are received, the Gunners could sell the striker.

Spanish giants Barcelona have been on the trail of the Gabonese in recent weeks but his wage demands are expected to be an issue.

Aubameyang signed a new three-year deal with Arsenal in September 2021 which took his earnings up to £350,000-per-week, which may be too much for Barcelona and their financial issues.

Conte tipped as replacement for Arteta

Following their dismal start to a Premier league season, Arsenal are already weighing up their option of bringing ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to replace Mikel Arteta.

Arteta has been heavily criticised and he is under pressure to deliver in their next five league matches before the international break in October.

Conte who guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years left his job earlier in the summer and he remains available.

Zouma closing in on West Ham United switch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma could seal a permanent move away from the Stamford Bridge as he is reportedly closing in on a deal to join West ham United.

The Frenchman has been linked with several clubs and now he is set to depart Chelsea on a permanent basis as he is said to have verbally agreed a deal with West Ham.

It was gathered that a deal in excess of £30million has been agreed for the French centre back who joined Chelsea in 2014.

Source: Legit