Cristiano Ronaldo's reign at Juventus may come to an end this summer despite having about 10 months left on his current deal with the Italian League giants.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to former clubs, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, while Paris Saint Germain showed interest in him signing him this transfer window.

But, the arrival of Lionel Messi may have forced the French League giants to shove their interest into the corners.

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a superb header against Udinese but the goal was ruled out for offside. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Ronaldo came under immense scrutiny after failing to help the Old Lady win their 10th straight Serie A title while they struggled to qualify for Champions League this season.

Since then, there have been talks about him leaving but no club has shown more seriousness than PSG as others were mere speculations as reported by The Mirror.

Meanwhile, starting their 2021-22 campaign against Udinese from the bench further fueled the forward's exit speculations.

Sources claim Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes offered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Manchester City for as low as £25 million.

Top five clubs that can sign Juve star Ronaldo

Manchester United

Manchester City

Paris Saint Germain

Real Madrid

Sporting Lisbon

Real Madrid could also welcome their former player back as they are yet to find a replacement for him since he left in 2018 but their manager Carlo Ancelotti may have distanced himself from the move.

The five-time Champions League winner could also return to Sporting Lisbon where it all started and end his career playing for his boyhood club.

How Cristiano Ronaldo predicted his Man United return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Juventus remains in doubt especially after shipping his exotic cars to Lisbon towards the end of last season.

The 36-year-old also started the new campaign for the Old Lady on the bench as they played a 2-2 draw against Udinese in their Serie A opener over the weekend.

But, despite Pavel Nedved denying all speculations linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner away from the Allianz Stadium, new revelations about his departure are emerging. He was said to have told DAZN.

