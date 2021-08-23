Xherdan Shaqiri joins Olympique Lyon on a three-year deal valued at around £9.5 million from Liverpool

The Swiss star endured a limited playing time during his reign at the Merseyside club since he joined them from Stoke City in 2018

Shaqiri who crashed out of Euro 2020 at the quarterfinal stage scored just eight goals in 63 appearances for the Reds

French League giants Olympique Lyon have completed the signing of Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri on a three-year deal worth £9.5 million this summer.

The 29-year-old attacker spent three seasons at Anfield after joining them from Stoke City but could only score eight goals and nine assists in just 63 appearances for the Reds.

Although he wasn't given enough playing time at the Premier League club, he was however part of the squad that won the Champions League and the EPL in succession for the Merseysiders.

Xherdan Shaqiri shows off table tennis skills during his reign at Liverpool. Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC

He started most of his game under Jurgen Klopp from the bench with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane preferred by the German head of him.

How Liverpool announced Xherdan Shaqiri's departure

The Mirror also reports that the discovery of Harvey Elliott could further reduce his playing time as the 18-year-old is said to be pushing for the first-team action after an excellent loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season. And while confirming his departure, Liverpool said:

"Xherdan Shaqiri has today completed a permanent transfer to Lyon after three years with Liverpool. The Switzerland international finalised a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in his career with the Ligue 1 club.

Before moving to Anfield in 2018, the winger has played for Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke City, and also FC Basel.

