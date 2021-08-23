Tammy Abraham on Sunday, August 22, made his debut for Italian League side Roma as they defeated Fiorentina 3-2

The former Chelsea striker was the man of the match as he provided two assists that helped Roma to win

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea this month forced Tammy Abraham out of the Premier League side

Tammy Abraham has started his career at Italian club Roma on an impressive note and was even praised by the club's fans who stood up at the stands following his brilliant show against Fiorentina.

Jose Mourinho and his wards labored hardly against Fiorentina before getting the 3-2 win and it was Tammy Abraham who impressed the most with the former Chelsea star providing two assist.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the first goal for Roma in the 26th minute and it was Tammy Abraham who delivered the fine assist.

Tammy Abraham was also influential in setting up Roma's second goal in the 64th minute scored by Jordan Veretout.

According to the report on Sportbible and GMS, Abraham was replaced in the second half and his effort up front was greatly appreciated by Roma fans who gave him a tremendous reception.

While he didn't score, the 23-year-old picked up the 'Man of the Match' award and is showing early signs of promise following his £34 million transfer.

What next?

Tammy Abraham will now hope to continue with his fine form for Roma in their next Serie A game which is away at Salernitana.

The England international was forced to leave Chelsea following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku who scored on his debut against Arsenal on Sunday, August 22.

Meanwhile, Roma are currently occupying third position on the Serie A table after one game played.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how following AS Roma’s 3-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Serie A opener on Sunday, August 22, Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now set two staggering records.

The ‘Special One’ saw his side put up a commanding challenge at the Stadio Olimpico following a brace by Jordan Veretout and a clinical strike by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The win sees Mourinho record his 50th victory in the Italian topflight with fewer games (77) breaking a long-standing record since the 1994/95 season.

He also becomes the fastest manager to reach 50 wins in Serie A, LaLiga and the Premier League.

