Dele Alli was superb for Tottenham on Sunday, August 22, scoring the only goal that gave them a win over Wolves in EPL match

The England international has now hailed Spurs boss Nunu Santo for giving him the chance to play in his position

Alli had troubled time last season under Jose Mourinho as he only featured in seven Premier League games

Dele Alli has expressed appreciation to current Totteham manager Nuno Espirito Santo for using him in his preferred position thereby aiming a dig at former Spurs' gaffer Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham on Sunday, August 22, continued their impressive run this season in the Premier League by beating Wolves 1-0 in which Dele Alli got the needed goal via a penalty.

This is the first time since March 2020 that the England international will be scoring his first Premier League goal for Tottenham and this is expected to boost his morale this term.

Dele Alli shines as Tottenham beat Wolves in EPL match. Photo by James Baylis

Source: Getty Images

Last season at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, Dele Alli fell out of favour as the Englishman was only able to get seven Premier League games.

And even before the departure of Jose Mourinho, there were reports that Dele Alli could leave the Premier League side for another club.

The 25-year-old now appears to be rejuvenated under Nuno, establishing himself as a key member of Tottenham's starting line-up once again.

According to the report on Express UK, Dele Alli explained that his brilliant form so far this term is as a result of Nuno trusting him.

Dele Alli's reaction

"We have to put in a solid performance away from home and hit them on the counter. We knew they'd have chances, it's how you deal with that.

"My game has been a little deeper this season, allows me to get in the box later which is what I like to do. I'm happy to get the goal and help the team.''

