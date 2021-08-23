Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a huge number of exotic cars in his fleet which includes a lavish Ferrari

The Arsenal captain recently took to his Instagram handle to flaunt five of his stung fleet wrapped in gold and silver colours

A £150,000 (about N84million)-worth Range Rover Sport and £140,000 (about N79million) are among the player’s exotic rides

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one man who will stop at nothing in splashing cash on exotic rides as he boasts a super car collection which features a £2million (about N1.1billion) Ferrari.

The 32-year-old flaunted five of his stung fleet on Instagram as they are wrapped in gold and silver – as well as every colour of the rainbow.

SunSport are reporting that the sensational striker has slashed cash acquiring a number of super cars including four Lamborghinis - two Urus 4x4s.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poses with one of his rides. Photo: auba

Source: Instagram

An Aventador can also be seen in the fleet as well as his beloved Huracan Spyder - and his stunning LaFerrari parked on his front drive.

Further reports via KickOff say the Gabonese earlier acquired a £270,000 (about N152million) worth Lamborghini Aventador, a £150,000 (about N84million) Range Rover Sport and £140,000 (about N79million) Lamborghini Urus wrapped in gold at Yiannimize.

Aubameyang took his love for cars to a whole new level when he placed order for LaFerrari - but was criticised for "ruining" the exclusive supercar.

Source: Instagram

But as well as the five on Instagram, Aubameyang has plenty more cars in his garage with at least a dozen in total - including a sleek white Bentley Bentayga, which starts at £133,000.

Ronaldo buys Rolls Royce Sedan EWB

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million (about N450 million) according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII's.

Obinna Nsofor acquired Ford Mustang GT500SE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Victor Nsofor has bought one of the $101,490 (about N42million) worth Ford Mustang GT500SE 800+ HP which was unveiled by Shelby American last year.

The supercar was upgraded to GT500s with over 800 horsepower and the company stated that only 100 of it will be manufactured.

The model of this car was initially fitted with 760 horsepower, but some power-hungry car lovers feel that won't be enough.

