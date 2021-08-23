French League game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned after violence erupted at the Allianz Riviera Stadium

Former West Ham United star Dimitri Payet was first hit by one of the bottles the home team supporters threw into the pitch

The Frenchman then aimed one of the objects back at the fans and they got angry and caused mayhem that left three players injured in the process

Nice vs Marseille Ligue 1 game was abandoned in the 77th minute after fans invaded the pitch leaving three players injured at the Allianz Riviera Stadium as reported by The Mirror.

Violence erupted in the game after ex-Premier League star Dimitri Payet threw the bottle that initially struck him back into the stands.

After the row was settled, the game was ready to continue by Marseille players were said to have refused to return to the pitch which suggested that the game was officially abandoned.

The scene of violence at the Allianz Riviera Stadium where Nice and Marseille Ligue 1 game was abandoned. Photo by Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport

The hosts were leading by a lone goal courtesy of Kasper Dolberg's 49th-minute effort, assisted by Jordan Lotomba.

What Ligue 1 rule book says about match abandonment

Meanwhile, according to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) rules, Nice have been awarded a 3-0 win for the game.

The publication reports that the home team supporters had been disrupting the game by throwing bottles onto the pitch before one struck the former West Ham United star in the back of the head.

Payet,34, rolled on the floor for some time before jumping to his feet and retaliated by throwing the bottle back into the stands of the Allianz Riviera.

An action that sparked up anger from some Nice supporters and they stormed the pitch and disrupted the game.

