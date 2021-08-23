Victor Osimhen was sent-off in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Venezia in their Serie A season opener on Sunday, August 22, 2021

The Nigerian international was controversially red carded after referee claimed he had violently pushed Daan Heymans

Napoli went on to win the tie 2-0, but Osimhen will now miss their next two game against genoa and Juventus

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was handed a straight red card during their Serie A season opener against Venezia on Sunday, August 22, Football Italia.

The 22-year-old was walked out of Stadio Sao Paolo following a violent conduct, but the decision seemed too harsh.

The Nigerian youngster was punished for pushing Daan Heymans during a corner-kick situation in the 23rd minute, GOAL reports.

Victor Osimhen showin straight red vs Venezia. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

However, Napoli held on to a goalless draw at half-time despite the numerical disadvantage before manager Luciano Spalletti's made some tactical changes.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The hosts came blazing from all cylinders in the second half and Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring in the 62nd minute before Eljif Elmas sealed the victory with a fine striker ten minutes later.

Now, Osimhen will miss their next two games against Genoa and Juventus on August 29 and September 11.

His first ever red card came two years ago during a Uefa Europa League clash against Real Sociedad.

Osimhen shines during pre-season

Prior to their Serie A opener, the Super Eagles striker was in impressive form during the pre-season with a brace in their 3-0 win over Bayern Munich and he scored Napoli’s only goal in a 1-0 victory over Serie C club Pro Vercelli.

Osimhen had a strong season for the Italian side scoring a total of 8 goals and he is billed to translate it into the Serie A proper.

Napoli defeated Pescara by 4-0 and the Nigerian international was instrumental to his team's victory over the Italian Serie C side.

And Spalletti is convinced that the Nigerian forward who was held back with injury problems last term would play a key role in their quest for a league title in the new season.

Ronaldo desperate to leave Juventus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that amid rumours that he wants to leave the Italian club, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly requested to start from the bench in their Serie A clash with Udinese.

Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute 60th minute of the game replacing Alvaro Morata and went on to score the winning goal, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

The tie ended 2-2 as Juve drop points in the season opener, but reports from Italy claim the 36-year-old personally requested to start the game from the bench.

Source: Legit