Arsenal's woeful start to the 2021/22 season continued on Sunday, August 22, when they took on Chelsea in the first London derby of the campaign

Romelu Lukaku had a dream start to his second spell at Stamford Bridge as he got his name on the scoresheet before Reece James added a second

The Gunners got their season off to the worst possible start in their opener as they were silenced 2-0 by minnows Brentford

The Blues, by contrast, are riding high, having bagged the UEFA Super Cup which they followed up with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening weekend

Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League meeting saw the Blues continue their perfect start to the new season as they secured a 2-0 away at the Emirates on Sunday, August 22.

The west Londoners went into the clash off a flying start to the campaign, having seen off Crystal Palace 3-0 in their opener.

The hosts, on the other hand, got kicked off the season on the worst possible note as they were humbled 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford.

Romelu Lukaku celebrating his goal against Arsenal. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel wasted no time in drafting summer signing Romelu Lukaku into the starting XI, with the Belgian being charged with the responsibility of leading the goal hunt.

Lukaku had a near-instant impact as he scored Chelsea's opener in the 15th minute, with the ex-Inter Milan star squaring for a tap-in to make it 1-0.

Reece James doubled the advantage shortly after the half-hour mark, hammering a rising outswinger past a helpless Bernd Leno who was in goal for Arsenal.

The second half of the match was a little silent, with Chelsea appearing to be happy with what they got and the home side unable to take it from them.

However, the half saw Edouard Mendy emerge the unlikely hero for the visitors as he stayed in place to fend off any danger from the hosts.

Chelsea's win away at Emirates now mean the Gunners are yet to pick any points from two of their opening matches ahead of their next league fixture against Man City.

Source: Legit