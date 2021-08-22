Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the receiving end after leading Man United to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Southampton

A section of the fans expressed concern with Solskjaer's team selection which saw him bench United's summer signings

The Norwegian will be desperate to steer the Red Devils to victory when they take on Wolves in their next Premier League fixture

A section of Man United fans have turned the heat on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the club's disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday, August 22.

A section of the fans expressed concern with Solskjaer's team selection which saw him bench United's summer signings. Photo by Glyn KIRK.

Source: Getty Images

United were looking to build on their huge win in their season opener against Leeds when they took on the Saints, only for them to settle for a stalemate.

Fred scored an own goal in the first half of the encounter staged at St Mary's to hand the hosts the lead, before Mason Greenwood stepped up shortly after the break to level matters.

However, efforts by the Red Devils to secure a late win proved futile as the home side stood their ground to ensure the tie ends all square.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Solskjaer made two changes to his team from the one that beat Leeds 5-1, with Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic being introduced.

However, the tactical tweak failed to make a positive difference as United went on to drop points in the second match of the new season.

The result saw furious fans resort to social media to vent their anger, with many of them blaming Solskjaer for the outcome.

Using the hashtag #OleOut, the majority of the fans took issue with the Norwegian's team selection, criticising his move to bench summer signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

How fans reacted to United's draw

One said:

"Terrible team selection, terrible midfield, players not pressing, new buys warming the bench #OleOut."

A second noted:

"#OleOut if we r to win any trophy this season, we need a Manager who’s capable of making right and fast decisions! He’s a gambler!"

Another added:

"I see #OleOut is trending and rightfully I must add. With such a squad and he can't see off Southampton!?"

While a fourth posted:

"Ole should learn from Chelsea and City. I don’t know when he’s going to use players he’s bought. Still I’m #OleOut."

While a good number of fans openly criticised Solskjaer, there are few who still exuded confidence in the club legend to steady the ship.

Here is what they said

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United dropped points for the first time this season after being held to a 1-1 disappointing draw against Southampton on Sunday, August 22.

United headed into the clash off a blistering start to the 2021/22 campaign having hammered Leeds 5-1 in their season opener staged at Old Trafford.

Source: Legit.ng