Finidi George has made it clear that he has no confidence in the current Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr

The former Ajax star stated that Gernot Rohr's team is not better than the 2019 AFCON squad held in Egypt

Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D for the 2021 African Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon

Finidi George who played 62 games for the Super Eagles has stated clearly that he has no confidence in the current Nigerian team being led by coach Gernot Rohr.

Since he was appointed as the Super Eagles coach by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Gernot Rohr has not been able to win any title for Nigeria.

He led the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where Nigerian failed to qualify from their group no thanks to their final game defeat against Argentina.

Super Eagles coach Rohr and assistant Yobo in action. Photo: Osodi

Against Argentina at the 2018 World Cup, Super Eagles only needed a draw to qualify for the next stage, but they suffered a defeat against Lionel Messi and his teammates.

Despite that, the NFF kept their fates in Gernot Rohr and also led the Super Eagles to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt where Nigeria finished as third best country.

According to the report on Complete Sports and Brila, Finidi George disclosed that nothing has changed about Gernot Rohr's team stressing that they may not go far in Cameroon 2022.

Finidi George's reaction

“We have yet to see the team play good football under the current technical crew, so I can say I don’t have confidence in the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr. For the team to do well in Cameroon, they must function as a unit and not the individual brilliance we are seeing now.

“The current Super Eagles team are not better than the set that finished third at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama has thrown his weights behind Nigerian's national team to emerge victorious at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Championship staging in Cameroon next year.

The Three-time AFCON kings are drawn alongside Egypt (seven-time winners) Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Coach Gernot Rohr and his men will be hoping they can better their performance this time around having finished third in the last edition in Egypt.

And the legendary goalkeeper echoing this ambition admits that the country's national team has got the quality to conquer Africa for the fourth time in their history.

Enyeama remains one of the most capped Nigerian football stars after making 101 appearances for the West African team.

