Taribo West has claimed that God showed himself to him years back before he accepted to move into ministering

The former Inter Milan and Super Eagles defender is now a pastor and has his own church in the city of Lagos

During him time playing for the Super Eagles, Taribo West featured in two World Cups and Nations Cups for Nigeria

Taribo West who played 42 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has explained the rationale that made him dump football to become a clergyman claiming that he had one on one encounter with God.

During his active playing time, Taribo West was one of the best Nigerian defenders considering his his styles of play for the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles legend Taribo West ministering to the people. Photo by PIUS UTOM

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Complete Sports and Cable, Taribo West explained that he was in the middle of celebration before the incident that turned him to pastor came.

Taribo West's reaction

“Why would I switch from being a footballer to becoming a pastor? I saw God one-on-one. That’s where my transition started; From the field to the pulpit.

“We were celebrating. In the middle of that, a woman stumbled into me and said: ‘Sir, please may I know your name?’ I said: ‘I am Mr No name’. She said: ‘May I know where you live?’ I said: ‘I live nowhere.’ She left with annoyance.

“In the twinkle of an eye, I just heard an audible voice. And it came like a slap. It said: ‘Switch, turn.’ I turned. It said: ‘Look at the woman. Look for her now and call that woman and apologise to her. I said that to you.’ That can only be a voice from God.''

He actually started his football career at defunct Obanta United before moving to Sharks (now Rivers United) in 1990 even though he spent only one season at the Port Harcourt side.

Before moving to Europe, Taribo West also played for Enugu Rangers and Julius Berger where he joined Auxerre in 1993 and played 73 games with one goal.

West's performances at Auxerre paved ways for him to join Inter Milan and won the UEFA Cup in 1997 before moving to neighbors AC Milan where he only got the chance to play 4 games.

