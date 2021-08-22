David Beckham is planning to lure Argentina international Lionel Messi to Inter Miami when he finishes business at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain recently completed the signing of Lionel Messi on a free transfer after his departure at Barcelona

Beckham who also played years back in the Spanish League now wants to lure Lionel Messi into his club Inter Miami

David Beckham who is Manchester and Real Madrid legend has reportedly been contacting Lionel Messi over the possibility of the Argentine to finish his career at Inter Miami.

Having joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona, Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal with the French side who want him to help the club winning the Champions League.

Last term, Neymar, Mbappe and Angel Di Maria were unable to lead Paris Saint-Germain into the Champions League final which was won by Chelsea.

Lionel Messi running into the pitch at PSG. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Mirror and GOAL, David Beckham who is the owner of Inter Miami is planning to lure Lionel Messi and even Cristiano Ronaldo to America before they hang their boots.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

With Phil Neville in charge Inter Miami are struggling to reach the end of season play offs and Beckham is determined to bring in big names who can help change their fortunes.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how few days after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a massive free transfer move, it has been revealed that Lionel Messi actually told his former Barcelona teammates that he never wanted to leave.

Spending 21 years of his football career at the Nou Camp, Barcelona chiefs were unable to register the Argentine footballer due to their troubled financial situation.

The Catalans however had no choice than to allow their best ever player in history to leave for free as he joined Paris Saint-Germain and will be the highest paid at the club.

In his efforts not to break the hearts of Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi even agreed to reduce his wages at the Camp Nou, but the club's chiefs were still unable to tie him down.

Legit.ng also reported how Sergio Aguero turned down the chance to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey at Spanish giants Barcelona following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Countless number of Barcelona fans are still finding it difficult to come to terms that Lionel Messi has left the club considering what the Argentine did at the Camp Nou before his departure.

At the Nou Camp, Lionel Messi wore the iconic number 10 shirt for 13 seasons as he also inherited it from Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.

Source: Legit