Odion Ighalo was on song twice, inspiring his Al Shabab outfit to a 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in the Saudi Pro League

The former Super Eagles forward scored a goal each in both halves of the encounter to help his side share the spoils

Having tucked home from close range in the 39th minute, the Nigerian superstar grabbed his second goal via a sublime header

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium, Soccernet reports.

The 32-year-old grabbed a brace in the encounter, tucking home in the 39th minute from close range and then put up a sensational header in the 50th.

Complete Sports are reporting that Al Shabab led 3-0 but the visitors rallied back to earn a share of the spoils in the game.

Odion Ighalo celebrates a goal for Al Shabab. Photo: Complete Sports

Eva Banega also converted from the spot for the home team, but Al Ittifaq then rallied back through goals from Walid Azarou, Robin Quaison and Ibrahim Mahnashi.

Recall that during a preseason encounter, the former Manchester United forward Ighalo netted a brace against Spanish La Liga side Rayo in what was a tough friendly game.

There are still talks over Ighalo making a return to the Super Eagles having played for Nigeria last at the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Enyeama tips Super Eagles for AFCON glory

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama has thrown his weights behind Nigerian's national team to emerge victorious at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Championship staging in Cameroon next year.

The Three-time AFCON kings are drawn alongside Egypt (seven-time winners) Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Coach Gernot Rohr and his men will be hoping they can better their performance this time around having finished third in the last edition in Egypt.

The 2013 AFCON winner said this while exclusively speaking with Legit.ng through one of his social media platforms:

"I tip them (Super Eagles) for the title because they have what it takes to win the silverware at the end of the tournament."

Taiwo Awoniyi getting the goals for Union Berlin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi inspired Union Berlin to a 4-0 win over KuPS in their Europa Conference League playoffs at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The 24-year-old who recently joined the German League outfit from Liverpool scored twice and assisted one other goal in the first leg of their meeting in Finland.

It took the former youth international just seven minutes to find the back of the net and he completed his brace one minute after the half-hour mark.

He has now stretched his goal tally to three goals and two assists in three appearances across competition so far this campaign - this bright start means many more goals are expected.

