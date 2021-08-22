Arsenal vs Chelsea comes only days after Blues won their first title of the season when they silenced Villarreal to lift the UEFA Super Cup

Michael Owen believes Chelsea will come on top when they travel to the Emirates during the first London derby of the new season

Arsenal will be looking to getting their campaign back on track during the clash having lost to Brentford during their season opener

Michael Owen has backed Chelsea to stun struggling Arsenal when the two teams face-off during the first London derby of the 2021/22 season at the Emirates on Sunday, August 22.

The clash comes at a time the Gunners will be desperate to get their campaign back on track after they suffered a shock 2-0 loss against newly-promoted Brentford in their season curtain-raiser.

Chelsea, on the other hand, picked a comfortable 3-0 win over rivals Crystal Palace in their own fixture to kick-start the season on the right footing.

Arsenal vs Chelsea already gathering momentum. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Owen, a Premier League legend, has now tipped the Blues to continue with their fine start when they travel to the Emirates. The former England international said as cited by Metro UK.

"Anything can happen in derbies, but this London derby looks like a mismatch. I think Chelsea will comfortably win this 2-0 and pile the pressure on Arsenal.

According to the former Liverpool and Manchester United star, the recent signing of Romelu Lukaku is expected to further bolster the Stamford Bridge dwellers. He added via Football.London:

"It’s a totally different story at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea are looking formidable," he noted.

"They remain such a difficult side to score against and I think Lukaku will be a brilliant signing for them. They finished fourth with Jorginho as their top scorer last season with seven, so imagine what they could do with a prolific striker."

Arteta replies Rwandan president

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to the scathing criticism from Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

Kagame as reported, went on a rare rant on social media on Friday, August 13 after the Gunners lost their opening league game to newly-promoted Brentford.

Arteta was asked to respond to Kagame’s criticism and the gaffer agreed with the President that mediocrity should not be tolerated.

The gaffer was also asked about Arsenal’s difficult fixtures ahead which include games against Chelsea and Manchester City, and the Spaniard was quick to make a point about the negativity he was constantly receiving.

