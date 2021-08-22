Barcelona avoided defeat at the San Mames Stadium after coming from behind to stalemate Athletic Bilbao in their second La Liga game

Inigo Martinez broke the deadlock for Athletic Bilbao in the 50th minute through a superb header from a corner kick

Memphis Depay returned the favour in the 75th minute with a rocket shot from close range after being served by Sergi Roberto

Memphis Depay opened his La Liga goal account in Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Stadium.

The Dutchman launched an unstoppable shot from close range into the hosts' post in the 75th minute after receiving a pass from substitute Sergi Roberto on the left flank.

His lone strike however ensured the Catalans who are still adjusting to life after Lionel Messi avoided their first defeat of the new season.

Depay Opens in action for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium. Photo By Inigo Larreina/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Ronald Koeman's men only trailed the home team for just 25 minutes after Inigo Martinez grabbed the opener just five minutes into the second half of their meeting according to Legit.ng.

The 30-year-old Spaniard headed his side ahead in the 50th minute after connecting with Iker Muniain's superb delivery from the corner kick spot.

This came after both sides failed to find the back of the net in the earlier minutes of the encounter, but worthy of note that the hosts gave Barca a really tough time.

Koeman's men were lucky to have conceded no more than one goal as the woodwork denied the home team some chances in the game.

Meanwhile, the visitors had to wrap the game up with 10 men after Eric Garcia was shown a straight red card for tripping Nico Williams who was making a goal-bound move in the 93rd minute.

Source: Legit.ng