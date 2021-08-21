Nse Imaobong, Udodi Onwuzurike, and Favour Ofili clinched two golds and one bronze in one day at the ongoing U20 world athletics championship

Nigeria's medal haul has now risen to five as they currently rank third on the medals table with three golds and two bronze

They will not aim for more as the junior athletics championship hits day five on Sunday, August 22nd

Team Nigeria is definitely not making up the numbers at the ongoing U20 World Athletic Championship in Kenya.

The west African country currently ranks third on the medals table with three gold and two bronze medals, while they wait to pick up their first silver as the competition progresses.

Having already claimed gold at the 4x400m mixed relay race earlier this month, Nigeria won two gold and one bronze medal on day four of the championship.

Nigeria's Favour Ofili during her women's 200m race at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nse Imaobong clinched a gold medal in the women's 400m race that also helped her set a new personal best of 51.54s.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 17-year-old also became the first Nigerian to win the women’s Junior 400m title since Folashade Abugan in 2008 as reported by Making of Champions.

Udodi Onwuzurike also reached the podium after winning the men's 200m race to increase Nigeria's medal haul while also becoming the first to win gold in the men's junior event after Francis Obikwelu in Sydney in 1996!

His 20.21s time is now the new National U20 Record and PB for the sprinter who is based in Michigan, USA.

Favour Ofili also finished on the podium on the day after finishing third in the final of the women’s 200m event.

She got off to a blistering start but had to settle for a bronze medal as she competed with Olympic Silver medallist, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi of Namibia.

However, despite missing out on the top prize, she was able to set a new PB and NU20 record of 22.23s.

How Team Nigeria made history at the ongoing U20 world athletics championship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Team Nigeria made history after becoming the first country to win the mixed 4x400m event at the ongoing World U20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

The quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Oke, and Bamidele Ajayi emerged champions after clocking a time of 3:19.70 in the final.

It was the first time the relay race would be making its debut at the world athletics event and the West African country won the race.

Source: Legit.ng