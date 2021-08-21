Ramsdale revealed his grandfather passed away when his mother found out she was pregnant with him

Since his death, Ramsdale’s dad has been taking the late’s ashes everywhere with him

The England international completed a move to Arsenal in a deal believed to be worth £30 million and could make his debut against Chelsea on Sunday

New Arsenal signing Aaron Ramsdale took his late grandfather’s ashes to his unveiling at the North London club.

The goalkeeper sealed a long-term move to the Emirates Stadium from Sheffield United in a deal believed to be worth about £30 million (including add-ons).

Typical of any new signing for a club, Ramsdale posed for pictures and there was a distinct object in his midst – his grandfather’s ashes which were contained inside a small pouch he carried.

Ramsdale's family was present during his unveiling at Arsenal. Photo: Arsenal.

The keeper also tagged along with his family to witness his historic move to Arsenal as reported by The Mirror.

Ramsdale's dad brings the ashes to any of the game his son features, but sweet way to seek some luck. The keeper also explains where the origin of his name is actually tied to his granddad.

What Aaron Ramsdale said

"The day my mum found out she was pregnant with me was the day he died. He was called Ron and was from Bloxwich in Birmingham and they used to say, 'Oh, we're going to see our Ron.'

"So, I'm Aaron for 'our Ron.' When his ashes were spread my dad kept some of his ashes. He's gone on a little tour of the 92 [teams in the Football League]! My dad takes him everywhere. It keeps him close to his heart."

Ramsdale was the North London club's fifth signing this summer after Martin Odegaard and three others.

