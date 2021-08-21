Manchester City on Saturday, August 21, recorded their first win of the 2021/22 Premier League season over Norwich

The Etihad landlords were merciless against their visitors having lost their first game of the term against Tottenham

Manchester City will be facing embattled Arsenal in their next Premier League game at the Etihad stadium

Manchester City who are reigning Premier League champions have finally recorded their first win of the new season after beating visiting Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday afternoon, August 21.

Pep Guardiola and his wards started the defense of their Premier League title on a disappointing note losing against Tottenham as Son netted the goal that condemned the Citizens to a defeat.

However, the Spanish footballer manager and his players went back home to plan for their game against Norwich in which they redeemed themselves.

Manchester City players in action against Norwich. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

As expected, Manchester City started the encounter aggressively looking for the early goal against their visitors, but they had to wait until the 7th minute before Tim Krul scored an own goal.

And after conceding the first goal, Norwich City were unable cope with Manchester City's flurry of attacks before Jack Grealish netted the second goal in the 22nd minute.

Aymeric Laporte scored the third goal for Manchester City in the 64th minute before England international Raheem Sterling grabbed the fourth goal for the Citizens in the 71st minute.

Riyad Mahrez got the fifth goal for Manchester City as the Citizens recorded an easy win.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City are planning to hand Premier League Player of the Season Ruben Dias an improved contract just one year after joining them.

The Portuguese sealed a six-year move to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in a deal valued at around £61 million in September 2020.

His arrival contributed to the Citizens winning their third English topflight title in the last four seasons while they also got to the final of the Champions League at the same time.

However, reports that City have opened talks with the defender with the possibility of extending his stay at the club until 2027 - as his initial deal was due in 2026.

The publication further reveals that the new deal may see Dias earn as much as his partner John Stones who currently takes home £250,000-per-week.

Dias scored once in 51 appearances across competitions for City in his debut season and his partnership with John Stones conceded 32 goals in the Premier League last campaign.

Source: Legit