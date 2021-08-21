Liverpool were clinical enough to see of Burnley 2-0 in front of their fans at Anfield

Diogo Jota continued his good form as he netted the opener for his side

Sadio Mane put the game beyond doubt in the 69th minute with a stunning strike

The win ensured Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the new campaign after two games

This was the first game in 528 days that Liverpool played in front of a capacity crowd

Liverpool continued their strong start to the season with another comfortable win as they beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday, August 21.

Jota and Mane were on target as Liverpool saw off Burnley 2-0. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: UGC

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in the early kick-off game were enough to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s men maintained a flawless start to the season.

Burnley made a brave start and winger Dwight McNeil sent alarm bells ringing at Anfield after hitting the post with an effort within the first four minutes.

Jota opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a powerful header from Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross after a fairly dull first quarter of an hour.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The goal calmed some nerves in the Liverpool camp and the Reds started playing with their typical swagger and minutes later, Mohammed Salah found the back of the net but his goal was chopped off for offside after review by VAR.

Burnley also had a goal ruled out just before halftime as Ashley Barnes found the back of the net but his strike was also chopped off for offside as well.

Burnley put up a brave performance as Sean Dyche’s men went into the game looking for back to back wins against Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1897 but the home side looked resolute in defence, particularly with the return of Virgil Van Dijk.

In the second half, Liverpool pressed on for a goal that would put the game beyond doubt and it came from Sadio Mane with 20 minutes to go.

After some intricate build-up play, Trent Alexander Arnold flicked a clever ball past the Burnley defence for Mane to smash home from a half-volley.

In total, Liverpool had an impressive 17 shots in the second half, seven of which were on target.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Jurgen Klopp who is the gaffer of Premier League side Liverpool confirmed that the Anfield landlords have established talks with Mohamed Salah over the possibility of him signing a new deal.

There have been concerns from Liverpool fans over the future of the Egypt international with Spanish giants Real Madrid said to be interested in his signature.

Source: Legit Nigeria