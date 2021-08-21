Jurgen Klopp has stated emphatically that Liverpool are in talks with Mohamed Salah over signing new deal

The Egypt international has been impressive for the Reds since joining winning the League and Champions League

Liverpool have also started their campaign in the 2021/22 Premier League season on a good winning note

Jurgen Klopp who is the gaffer of Premier League side Liverpool has confirmed that the Anfield landlords have established talks with Mohamed Salah over the possibility of him signing a new deal.

There have been concerns from Liverpool fans over the future of the Egypt international with Spanish giants Real Madrid said to be interested in his signature.

According to the report on GOAL, Jurgen Klopp stated clearly that his bosses have been speaking with Mohamed Salah stressing that the outcome will be a pleasing one for the club and fans.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool are in talks with Mohamed Salah. Photo by Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Since moving to Anfield, Mohamed Salah has been impressive for the Reds helping them to win the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Jurgen Klopp's reaction

“I’m involved in pretty much everything that happens in the club. Maybe some talks happen without me, that’s possible but I’m not sure. Apart from that I know about all things.

“It is how it always is; we don’t speak about these things. I know we changed that a little bit with Hendo [Jordan Henderson], but that doesn’t mean we will from now on tell you about each little step with negotiations.

“Firstly, Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment, form-wise, mood-wise, how he behaved from the first day he came back, absolutely great.

“But yes, with two years left, you can imagine that there are talks. That is it.”

