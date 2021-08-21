Kylian Mbappe could be on his way out of French giants Paris Saint-Germain with Man United and Real Madrid interested in him

The France international on Friday night, August 20, played for Paris Saint-Germain but was substituted

Fans noticed that the World Cup winner was not happy with how he was removed and want him to be freed

Paris Saint-Germain chiefs have been urged to free France international Kylian Mbappe despite the former Monaco striker netting for his side on Friday, August 20, in win over Brest.

Pochettino was unable to have Lionel Messi in his squad against Brest, but the remaining members of the squad did themselves lots of good by recording emphatic 4-2 win.

Kylian Mbappe who has been subject of transfer speculation at Paris Saint-Germain started the encounter for the French giants and netted the second goal.

Kylian Mbappe in action for French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by John Berry

But it wasn't all plain sailing for Mbappe, whose night was cut short in the 80th minute with Mauricio Pochettino replacing him with Angel Di Maria.

The Frenchman did not look pleased with his manager's decision cutting a frustrated figure as he trudged off the pitch.

According to the report on Sportbible, fans noticed the mood of the World Cup winner and have urged PSG eggheads to allow him to leave the club.

With Manchester United and Real Madrid said to be interested in the signing of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi may further make the Frenchman not to have regular games at PSG.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo might finally play alongside his eternal rival Lionel Messi if Paris Saint-Germain succeed in their pursuit for the Portuguese next summer.

The French giants have already completed the signing of six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi from Spanish club Barcelona.

The Argentine broke down in tears during his farewell speech at the Spanish club where he spent over two decades of his career winning several titles.

Messi and Ronaldo are argued to have been the best players to ever grace the football pitch and both stars remain friendly rivals.

They shared the pitch in Spain for nine years in fierce El Clasico contests during the Portuguese striker’s time at Real Madrid.

Upon completion of Leo Messi signing, reports have it that PSG have now set their sights on signing Cristiano Ronaldo who is open to leaving Juventus.

