Julian Draxler could be on his way to Premier League side Liverpool from French club Paris Saint-Germain

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips explained that the Anfield landlords should go for his signature

Draxler has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017 and has scored 16 goals in 116 games so far

Kevin Phillips who is a former Premier League star has urged Liverpool to go for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler claiming that the Anfield landlords would enjoy his services.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will have to adjust their squad so as to pave ways for newcomer Lionel Messi who teamed up with the side after leaving Spanish club Barcelona where he spent 21 years.

And for this reason, Julian Draxler may find it difficult to break into Paris Saint-Germain's first squad considering the fact that Kylian Mbappe is also available for selection.

Julian Draxler in action for French side Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

According to the report on Liverpool Echo and Football 365, Kevin Phillips who was Premier League highest goalscorer with 30 goals in 1999-2000 season wants Julian to move to Anfield.

Kevin Phillips' reaction

“He could be the perfect Liverpool signing. One thing is for sure, lots of European clubs will be looking at who PSG get rid of.

“Purely because of the financial aspect, Messi has just come in so you would expect someone to leave.

“Draxler would really strengthen their squad, we all know how good he is.

“Klopp is still looking for players I’m sure. If they could nick Draxler at the right price, he would be a great signing.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to score on the opening day of the season for five consecutive years.

The Egyptian was among the goalscorers during Liverpool's campaign opener against newly-promoted side Norwich City on Saturday, August 14.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has scored in each of the Reds' league opener.

The 29-year-old made continued his unbelievable goalscoring record on Saturday, August 14, as Liverpool took on the Canaries at Carrow Road as he scored his side's third goal in their 3-0 comfortable win.

His sensational record means he has now surpassed the record previously held by Teddy Sheringham.

The Premier League legend scored in four consecutive seasons between 1992 and 1995, with the first coming for Nottingham Forest.

He went on to replicate the same three times while turning out for Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah equalled that record during the 2020/21 season in Liverpool's 4-3 thrilling win over Leeds before surpassing it against Norwich.

