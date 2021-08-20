Lionel Messi is still waiting to make his PSG debut after sealing a two-year move to the club this summer

The 34-year-old was unveiled last weekend but has missed another game as reports suggest he could be in action next weekend

However, just two weeks after moving to France, the forward has taken time out to enjoy a short holiday in his Barcelona mansion

Lionel Messi is back in Barcelona for a short break after being left out of the PSG squad that defeated Brest 4-2 in their Ligue 1 clash on Friday night.

The 34-year-old joined the Parisians for free this transfer window on a two-year deal and has since then been waiting to make his debut for them.

Although some quarters believe be eased into the team gradually after failing to partake in their preseason preparations owing to an elongated summer holiday.

Lionel Messi trying to work his magic against his teammate during one of PSG's training sessions earlier in the week. Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has now decided to return to his exotic mansion in Castelldefels just two weeks after moving to France for a fresh start in his career according to SunSport quoting MundoDeportivo.

Daily Star reports that Messi could finally make his debut for the Parisians next week when they face Stade de Reims in the Coupe de la Ligue semi-final away from home.

The legendary forward and his family will now spend this weekend in their £5.5 million mansion before rejoining his teammates.

His home has a small football pitch, a swimming pool, an indoor gym, and a playground for his three children.

Meanwhile, he was not the only player missing in PSG's matchday squad for Brest as Neymar was also not dressed for the occasion.

